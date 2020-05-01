By Ayya Almhammad

It is unlikely that classes at educational institutions in Azerbaijan will resume before the end of the current academic year on June 15, Deputy Minister of Education Mahabbat Valiyeva said on April 30.

"Opening of schools by the end of this academic year probably does not seem realistic. It will be difficult to maintain social distancing between students in schools," M.Veliyeva said in an interview with “Yeni TV” channel.

In the meantime, Education Minister's Advisor Elnura Mammadova has warned against spreading misinformation and speculation about the date when schools will open. “Misinformation on these issues has been disseminated several times, including “screenshots” from the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers and Ministry of Education. Each time the Ministry of Education has repeatedly stressed that the information is incorrect and that these actions create legal responsibility,” Mammadova said.

Classes in all educational institutions in Azerbaijan were suspended from 3 March to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The country introduced nationwide quarantine regime on March 24.

