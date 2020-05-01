By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the ministry's press service said on 30 April.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as a number of topical issues on the agenda of cooperation.

Furthermore, the sides talked about cooperation in the renewable energy sector and tourism between the two countries. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, the officials stressed the importance of increasing efforts in these directions after the global health crisis.

"The ministers also exchanged views on a Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held on May 4, 2020 in a video-conference format upon the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and dedicated to cooperation over COVID-19", the ministry said.

Accordingly, the sides also noted the significance of cooperation and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia within international organizations.

After Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres including in the fight against terrorism. Within the economic cooperation, Joint Commission were established between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth on April 25, 2000.

