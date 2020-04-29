By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Naval Forces have completed the tactical exercises held to ensure the security of the energy infrastructure in the operational zone of the Caspian Sea, the Minister of Defense reported in its official website on April 29.

The exercises by the Naval Forces that started on April 27, also focused on planning and conducting combat operations in cooperation with ship tactical groups, as well as improving the skills of commanders, headquarters, and military personnel, the ministry said.

Involving more than 20 ships and boats, 2 helicopters, including up to 700 servicemen, the exercises have been divided into three stages.

The first stage of the exercises, according to the signal, included measures that were taken to alert the formations and military units, to bring the forces and means struggling underwater sabotage into the state of combat readiness.

At the second stage, naval forces conducted actions to deploy underwater anti-sabotage forces in the areas of responsibility were worked out, underwater anti-sabotage defense missions were fulfilled, as well as operations to protect oil, and gas infrastructures. At the third stage, after carrying out combat firing, the ships returned to the points of permanent deployment.

It should be noted that the exercises were held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense.

