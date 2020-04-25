By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman had a telephone conversation on the initiative of the Croatian side, Trend reports on April 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Having discussed the prospects of relations, the ministers expressed gratification with bilateral political ties, including high-level mutual visits. At the same time, the importance of further expanding cooperation in the field of economy and trade was emphasized.

The parties exchanged the views on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, participation in the Eastern Partnership, as well as the issues of cooperation within other international organizations.

Touching upon the current global situation, the ministers exchanged views on the measures taken in both countries and on the issues of mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, Mammadyarov invited his Croatian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan and the Croatian foreign minister accepted the offer with pleasure. The date of the visit will be determined through diplomatic channels after the pandemic period.

