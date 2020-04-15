By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy in Baku on April 16. Strong northwest wind will blow, which may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-11 °C at night, 15-18 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 8-10 °C at night, 15-17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 75 to 762 mmHg. Atmospheric pressure will make up 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Heavy rainfalls are expected in country’s regions. Snow will fall in the mountains.

The temperature will be 5-9 °C at night, 19-24 °C in the daytime. In the mountains,the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime.

---

