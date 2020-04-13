By Trend

A video projection of the Italian flag on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, by the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the countries where the coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread widely, aroused great interest in Italian media, Trend reports.

The placement of the projection attracted the attention of such Italian media outlets as İl Giornale, Askanews, İl Sole 24 Ore, İl Tempo, Libero Quotidiano, Agenzia Nova, Si Viaggia, Today.it, Notizie Tiscali, Quotidiano , Yahoo Finanza, Yahoo Notizie, Notizie Geopolitiche, Virgilio, TPI, Corriere dell'Umbria, Corriere di Siena, Corriere di Arezzo, Corriere di Viterbo, Corriere di Rieti and others.

More than 20 Italian media outlets posted articles and video reports related to this initiative.

"Occhio sulla città", broadcast on Italian Telecaprinews and Caprievent television channels, prepared a special report on the matter, which was broadcast on both TV channels on April 12, and the replay of the broadcast will be shown on April 14 and 15.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, engaged in the popularization of Azerbaijani culture in the world and the implementation of international cultural cooperation projects for many years, plays a special role in relations of cultural cooperation, implementing numerous and important initiatives characterizing the strong friendship between Italy and Azerbaijan.

“Due to the successful selection of the building, namely, Heydar Aliyev Center - one of the main architectural symbols of Azerbaijan’s capital, with its wide white and wavy surfaces, the showing of the Italian flag was of great visual significance, the Italian flag was very charmingly displayed on the building of the center. This initiative confirms that Azerbaijan and Italy are connected by a strategic partnership, as well as a sincere and close friendship,” the message said.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, many famous people, as well as Italian citizens, highly appreciated the video projection initiative as the solidarity shown by Azerbaijan in relation to the Italian people in these difficult days.

Information and reports published in the Italian media can be found below:

