By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on April 7. Strong northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 °C at night, 8-10 C° in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 6-8 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 770 mm to 775 mm. Relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent.

Foggy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-6 °C at night, 7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-6 °C at night, 2-5 °C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz