By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on April 2. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 8-11°C at night, 13-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 8-11°C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

Variable precipitation is expected in country`s regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-10 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -3 °C to + 2°C at night, 4-8°C in the daytime.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

