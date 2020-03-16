By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on March 17. North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °Cat night and +6-8 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 to 771 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

In the country’s regions, the air temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 to -5 °C at night, -2 to +2 °C in the daytime.

Snow is predicted in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

