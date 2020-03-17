By Akbar Mammadov

Pilots of the Azerbaijani Air Forces have completed the training at the Asgar Khan Pakistan Air Force Academy (PAF) as part of the Pilot Training Program.

Addressing the graduation ceremony for the pilots, Pakistan's Air Vice-Marshal Hamid Rasheed Randhawa said that “the development of cooperation including relations in the military-educational and other fields between the air forces of the two countries, contributes to strengthening the combat readiness of our armies.”

Azerbaijan’s military attaché, Colonel Mehman Novruzov, on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, expressed gratitude to the Pakistani side for the assistance provided to Azerbaijani officers as part of the Pilot Training Program.

Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan signed an agreement on mutual military cooperation during the fifth meeting of the working group on military cooperation between the two countries in 2014.

Over the past decade, Pakistani military experts trained about hundred Azerbaijani military units.

