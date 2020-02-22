By Trend

An appeal in connection with the 48th Yevlakh constituency was considered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) following the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Trend reports.

In accordance with the appeal, the offenses were committed in some polling stations during the voting.

CEC Secretary Arif Mukhtarova said that violations were revealed only in one polling station. The legal grounds have arisen for canceling the voting results in the sixth polling station. Mukhtarova proposed to declare the election results of the abovementioned polling station invalid.

The proposal was accepted by a majority of votes.

