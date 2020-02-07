By Trend

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and NATO’s Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe Tod Wolters exchanged the views on strategic stability and the situation in the regions affected by crisis, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

"Gerasimov met with Walters in Baku on February 6," the ministry said.

The military leaders exchanged the views on the strategic stability and the situation in the regions affected by crisis. The sides also discussed the military steps to prevent incidents caused by the military activity of the parties.

