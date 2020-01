A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on January 16.

The new edition includes articles: Technological Embrace project wraps up, Solar power plant to be commissioned in 2022, Baku, WB to start negotiations on loan agreement, National karateka grabs silver in South America etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.