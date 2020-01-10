By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on January 11. It will be foggy in some places. North wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 °C at night and 6-8 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be below the norm 768 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain and snow are expected in some places.

It may be foggy in some areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, 7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2-7 °C at night, -2 -2 °C in the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz