By Trend

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein has completed official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

A guard of honor was arranged for the King of Jordan at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

