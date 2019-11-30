By Trend

This year, 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports November 30.

“About a third of the candidates registered and participating in the elections are members of political parties,” the chairman noted. “I think that activity of political parties in the elections is a very good indicator.”

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on December 23, 2019.

The last municipal elections were held in the country on December 23, 2014.

---

