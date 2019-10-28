President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gabala region.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Gabala.

President Aliyev was informed of the work done and projects implemented in the district over the recent years.

It was said that the socio-economic indicators of the district had improved significantly, with many social infrastructure facilities built and production enterprises established.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated “Gabala” power substation in Gabala district.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the substation.

The head of state then launched “Gabala” and “Agdash” substations.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch water supply and sewage systems in the city of Gabala.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Gabala branch of Azerkhalcha company.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the conditions created in the branch and met with its staff.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has familiarized himself with the production process at a floricultural greenhouse of AzRose company in the Vandam settlement of Qabala district.

The head of state was informed of the works carried out in the greenhouse.

Special types of roses to be cultivated here will be sold at local and international markets under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Boyuk Amili-Bilikh-Amirvan highway after major overhaul in Gabala district.

story will be updated

---

