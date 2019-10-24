24 October 2019 17:07 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Cuban President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.
