By Trend

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will attend the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to be held on October 25-26 in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Dhaka Tribune.

The country’s Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has confirmed the prime minister's participation at the summit of the heads of state and government.

The summit will be preceded by the preparatory senior officials’ meeting on October 21-22 and the preparatory ministerial meeting on October 23-24.

Foreign Minister Momen will attend the ministerial meeting.

XVIII Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held on 25-26 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Summit will be preceded by the Preparatory Senior Officials Meeting on October 21-22 and the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting on October 23-24.

At the NAM Baku Summit the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the upcoming 3 years.

NAM has 120 member-states, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations.

Non-Aligned Movement was officially founded in 1961, at the Belgrade Summit, drawing on the principles (also known as Bandung Principles) agreed at the Afro-Asian Conference held in Bandung, Indonesia in 1955.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz