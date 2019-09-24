By Trend

Azerbaijan laid the foundation for a successful and extremely important historical event thanks to the Contract of the Century 25 years ago - on September 20, Azerbaijani MP from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Aydin Huseynov told Trend on Sept. 23.

The MP stressed that the Contract of the Century was implemented thanks to Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev’s decisive steps and farsighted policy.

"“There were many difficulties in the country. Foreign companies were not interested in investing in Azerbaijan. However, great leader Heydar Aliyev made efforts for the big world companies to come to Azerbaijan and a historic contract to be signed," Huseynov added.

He emphasized that after the implementation of the Contract of the Century, important changes were made in the country's economy.

"After the signing ceremony of the Contract of the Century, big investments were made in Azerbaijan and growth was observed in the country's economy," Huseynov added.

He added that the revenues obtained in subsequent years contributed to the rapid development of the country.

"Oil revenues were invested in the general development,” he said. “The conditions were created for solving social issues and strengthening the country's international position."

“The Contract of the Century played a big role in Azerbaijan’s current political and economic success,” Huseynov said.

"This document has brought great benefits to Azerbaijan not only from an economic point of view but also from a political point of view,” he said. “Azerbaijan has been recognized in the world as a reliable partner."

---

