By Trend

According to the annual plan approved by the Azerbaijani defense minister, a group of officers led by Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev and the command staff of the Army Corps visited the units stationed in high-mountainous terrain and in harsh climatic conditions, Trend reports on Aug. 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the quality of the preparatory work for the winter, the provision and equipping of the military personnel following the standards of the winter period were checked.

The deputy minister inquired about the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen and their social conditions. Valiyev brought to the officials the requirements of the defense minister in connection with the better organization of the corresponding service and gave specific instructions.

---

