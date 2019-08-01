By Abdul Kerimkhanov

UNESCO high officials have highly appreciated Baku’s hosting of the 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on June 30 – July 10.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, has addressed a letter of appreciation to the Government of Azerbaijan for the successful organization of the Session.

The letter notes that Azerbaijan has hosted this prestigious event at a high level. Azoulay expressed gratitude in the letter for the preparation activities, organization of the session, side events and meetings.

She also noted that she enjoyed visiting the Gobustan Reserve during her visit to Baku.

“I am personally very delighted to discover the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the foretype of Gobustan and to witness the efforts made by the Government of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture in the preservation and promotion of this site,” reads the letter.

Azoulay also invited Abulfas Garayev, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, to participate in the Forum of Ministers of Culture ahead of the 40th Session of the General Conference to be held by UNESCO on November 19, 2019.

“I left Baku amid the dynamically developing relations between UNESCO and Azerbaijan, and I was very pleased for this. I am once again convinced that I can always count on your support,” Azoulay concluded.

In addition, Mechtild Rossler, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, has also addressed a letter of appreciation to the Azerbaijani Government regarding hosting the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee.

The letter commends Azerbaijan for hosting this important event at a high level. It is noted that many issues on the agenda of the Baku session were resolved in a timely and successful manner.

On behalf of her colleagues at the World Heritage Center, Rossler expressed her gratitude for the high-level organization of the meetings, including the team involved in supporting the UNESCO Secretariat, who was directly involved in the day-to-day planning.

"We appreciate the magnificent atmosphere of the meetings, the professionalism, the generosity of the staff, the high level of service and the warm attitude of the people who coordinated the meetings," the message read.

In the letter, Rossler invited Abulfas Garayev to the 22nd General Assembly of States Parties to the World Heritage Convention to be held on November 27-28 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. A report on the activities of the Committee is expected to be heard by Garayev, who was the chairman of the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the World Heritage Committee since 2015 and chairs the Committee during 2019.

The 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held in Baku from June 30 to July 10, 2019, at the Baku Congress Centre. Over 2,500 delegates from over 180 countries, including ministers, senior officials, as well as heads and officials of international organizations attended the session.

Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3, 1992, after restoration of its independence. In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

In 2017, the organization marked the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

Moreover, last year UNESCO celebrated the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan. In 2013, with the support of UNESCO the 900th anniversary of Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi was celebrated in Paris.

