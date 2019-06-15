By Trend

The 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russian joint committee on the division of water resources of the transboundary Samur River was held in Baku, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC.

The parties discussed matters regarding the division of water resources of the Samur River between the two countries, as well as environmental and other issues, and measures to be implemented before the next meeting of the committee were determined.

A bilateral protocol was signed at the end of the meeting. As per the agreement, the committee meets twice a year.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC, as well as the Azerbaijani Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee for Property Affairs and the State Border Service took part in the meeting. It was held under the leadership of the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC, Co-Chairman of the Committee from the Azerbaijani side Zakir Guliyev.

The committee was established on the basis of the agreement "On cooperation in the effective use and protection of water resources of the transboundary Samur River between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” signed on September 3, 2010.

