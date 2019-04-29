By Trend

The Air Defense military units and subunits of the Air Force of Azerbaijan conducted tactical-special exercises, Trendreports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

The exercises were conducted according to the combat training plan for 2019 approved by the country's defense minister.

In the course of the exercise, the units that have been put on alert were taken to the areas of destination and worked out actions to repel the air strikes of the imaginary enemy, as well as the activities of the staffs based on the decision-making process in accordance with the assigned task.

