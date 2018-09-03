By Trend

The next summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) will be held in Baku in 2019, according to the decision of its members, Secretary General of the organization Baghdad Amreev said, Kabar reported.

He noted that a Joint Declaration, which reflects all the activities of the organization, as well as the concept of development of the Turkic states have been signed today.

"Today's documents help us to reformat the work, to optimize the existing institutions of Turkic integration and to centralize our activities," he said.

Amreev said another important point of the summit is the acquisition by Hungary of the official observer status in the CCTS. But the issue of Uzbekistan's membership in the Council has not yet been resolved.

"Uzbekistan is not a member of the the CCTS, but participates in the summits as an observer. We hope that Uzbekistan's membership in the Council will be formalized in the near future. There is every reason for this," he concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz