By Trend

A communique of the 52nd meeting of the ad hoc working group for development of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea has been adopted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The final 52nd meeting of the working group was held in Aktau.

Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan took part in the talks. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov.

"During the meeting, the parties summed up the work on preparation of documents of the Fifth Caspian Summit, and also discussed and agreed on the agenda of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian states. In connection with the completion of the negotiations on development of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, the parties noted with great satisfaction the results achieved during the joint long-term work. The delegations appreciated the results of the talks and expressed their gratitude to Kazakhstan for the high level of organization of the final meeting," the Foreign Ministry said.

The status of the Caspian Sea remains a key topic for discussions at the Caspian states' summits. The leaders of the five countries met for the first time in 2002 in Ashgabat. The second Caspian summit was held in Tehran in 2007, the third in Baku in 2010, and the fourth in Astrakhan in 2014.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz