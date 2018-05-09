By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gave serious instructions regarding the work with the diaspora, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov told reporters on May 9.

"There will be a staff reshuffle in this regard. A serious work is underway. New directions should appear in the work of the Committee. New staff members should speak several languages, which is very important, since our compatriots live in more than 100 countries of the world. Today, there is no such a place in the world where Azerbaijanis do not live," Muradov said.

He said the work with the diaspora is linked not only with Azerbaijanis living abroad, but also with foreigners who live in Azerbaijan.

"There should be two directions in this sphere. We should work to attract our citizens living abroad, including people of science, businessmen and good specialists to the Committee. Certainly, the president's instructions will be fulfilled without delay. Those who accept new requirements, a new approach, will continue to work," Muradov said.

President Ilham Aliyev on April 23 appointed Fuad Muradov as the chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora. Muradov replaced Nazim Ibrahimov on this post.

