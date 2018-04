By Trend

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

“My congratulations to my friend, President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan,” Margvelashvili tweeted. “Looking forward to active cooperation for the welfare of our brotherly nations.”

