By Trend

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko phoned President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said in a message.

President Lukashenko congratulated Ilham Aliyev with a confident victory, and wished success in the presidential activity for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people and development of the country.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude to Alexander Lukashenko for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of the two states expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus and expressed confidence in the further expansion of ties.

