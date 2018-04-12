By Trend

President of Moldova Igor Dodon has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a message published on the Moldovan president’s website.

"On behalf of people of the Republic of Moldova and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the occasion of the landslide victory in the presidential election and wish you great achievements,” the message said.

“Having re-elected you as president, the Azerbaijanis showed confidence and broad support for the path of the country’s development, stability and harmony in society, prosperity and welfare of people chosen by you,” the message said.

“I am sure that the constructive dialogue and close cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the strengthening of relations between our countries,” the message said. “I wish you robust health and new achievements."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz