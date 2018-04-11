By Trend

Organization of presidential election in Azerbaijan can become a model for other countries, Konstantin Yoel Razvozov, the Israeli Knesset member, and Lev Spivak, director general of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, who came to Azerbaijan to observe the presidential election, told Trend April 11.

“We visited more than 12 polling stations,” Razvozov said. “Everything goes very smoothly, without violations. There are many different ways and technologies to prevent violations. For the first time I see that spray is used so that a person cannot vote repeatedly. It is clear that everything is very well organized. I watched elections in different countries. The organization of election in Azerbaijan can become a model for other countries.”

Razvozov especially stressed high voter turnout.

“I didn’t expect to see many voters in the morning,” noted Razvozov. “However, in the morning, in a few hours, voter turnout exceeded 50 percent. This is a very high indicator.”

He stressed that equally good conditions were created at all polling stations.

“We were not only at the central polling stations, but we ourselves chose stations and also visited remote areas of Baku,” Razvozov said.

Lev Spivak, in turn, noted that the preparations for the election are absolutely amazing.

“I was an observer in Azerbaijan twice,” said Spivak. “There is an absolutely amazing system of a portable ballot box for those who have the opportunity to vote at home only. We saw how this was done. Besides, we were, in my opinion, at a unique polling station, the one for refugees. We haven’t seen anything like that anywhere else.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.