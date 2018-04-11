By Trend:

Voting at the presidential election in Azerbaijan is taking place at the polling station in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Washington, the embassy said in a message posted on its Twitter account.

Forty-one polling stations abroad have been created to ensure the voting rights of employees of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries and members of their families who have the right to vote, as well as citizens permanently and temporarily residing outside Azerbaijan.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies were operating in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, it was possible to observe the voting process online from the website of the CEC.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.