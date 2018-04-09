Trend:

The Russian delegation is confident of the successful organization of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling scheduled for April 12-15 in Baku, the head of the Russian delegation, the President of the Russian Trampoline Federation, Nikolai Makarov told Trend on April 9.

"There is a very good arena, a very professional team in Baku. You have an excellent hall, good experience in organizing competitions. I am confident that the upcoming competitions will be held at a high level," Makarov said.

Touching upon expectations of performances of the Russian athletes, Makarov noted that all the athletes come to Baku to win.

"All gymnasts are well prepared, the team is strong enough. We are represented in all disciplines and brought 50 athletes to Baku. We came with the highest intentions and will fight for high places," he said.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to participate in the Championships.