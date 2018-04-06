By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on April 7.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +13-18˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +15-17˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless weather in country's regions.

Mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +15-21˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +8-13˚C.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula by April 09 is particularly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

