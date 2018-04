By Trend

A reception in honor of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center on April 5.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The first vice-president of Azerbaijan made a speech at the ceremony.

Then a video was shown about Azerbaijan's nomination for holding the EXPO 2025.

The ceremony continued with a concert program.

Story still developing

