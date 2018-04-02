By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 2.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning.

Mild south-west wind will be replaced with north-west wind in the second half of a day.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +12-17˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +13-15˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, intermittent rain is expected in the evening.

Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will be fog in some places. The western wind will blow. The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +15-20˚C in daytime, 0-4˚C in mountains at night, +7-12˚C in the afternoon.

The ministry warns that starting from April 3 the second half of the day up to April 5 the weather will be unstable in regions of Azerbaijan, lightning, intermittent rain is predicted in some places.

Ecologists predict snow and hail in some mountainous areas. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas. In some mountainous rivers of the Greater Caucasus and the Lesser Caucasus, water level may increase.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz