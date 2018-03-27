By Trend

The opening ceremony of the Bona Dea International Hospital has been held in Nizami district, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of Bona Dea International Hospital Faig Aliyev and Chief Physician Musa Abbasov informed the president and first lady about the new hospital. The hospital is one of a few of healthcare centers in the world that meets up-to-date standards and is provided with advanced medical and technical equipment.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the hospital and met with its staff.

---

