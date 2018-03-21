Trend:

Today Azerbaijani scientists get support from President Ilham Aliyev, vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, academician Isa Habibbeyli told Trend.

Emphasizing the very important role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev in the development of science, Habibbayli said that the head of state still pays much attention to this sphere.

The academician noted that President Ilham Aliyev carried out serious reforms in the field of science. This sphere develops in accordance with the national and state interests of Azerbaijan.

He noted that to further encourage activities in the field of science, the High Technologies Park was created within ANAS. Moreover, the scope of activities of the Experimental Plant is being expanded. It provided an opportunity to implement scientific innovation projects in Azerbaijan.

Habibbayli said this is an exceptional attention to the sphere of science. He pointed out that the entrepreneurial activity of the Academy is something new in the field of science during the period of ANAS’ operation.

"As a result of the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, fundamental changes continued in the Academy. Aside from that some steps were taken to develop innovation and production directions and transition from theory to practice was ensured," Habibbayli said.

The academician noted that creation of the master’s department in ANAS is among the activities carried out by President Ilham Aliyev in the sphere of education.

Further, ANAS vice-president said that during the first years of Azerbaijan’s independence, the Academy’s international relations were not built at the desired level. However, in recent years, the Academy has signed more than 40 contracts with various countries on exchanging experience in the sphere of science.

"This opens wide opportunities for popularization of Azerbaijani science in the world. This is another way of even more improving Azerbaijan's image. President Ilham Aliyev's support to this sphere gives a great impetus to the development of the Academy, "said Isa Habibbayli.

He drew the attention to the work done in Azerbaijan over the past 15 years to improve the level of material well-being of scientists. Taking into account the above mentioned factors, including the stability ensured in the country, Azerbaijani scientists highly appreciate President Ilham Aliyev's activity and fully support him.

"In the upcoming elections Azerbaijani people, including scientists believe that President Ilham Aliyev's victory is important for the future of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani scientists and intellectuals support the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev. We associate the bright future of Azerbaijan only with Ilham Aliyev, "said the ANAS vice-president.