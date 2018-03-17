By Trend

The US must broaden its relations with Azerbaijan, Raoul Lowery Contreras, an American political scientist, said in his article titled “US defends critical trade routes — We should add Azerbaijan to the list” published in The Hill.

“The US government must broaden relations with Azerbaijan not only because Azerbaijan is geopolitically important or because it is a Western-oriented oil/gas exporter, but because it has partnered with the US in the war on terror, because it allows the movement of troops through Azerbaijan air space to Afghanistan; and, because it is the right thing to do,” wrote the author.

Contreras also noted that in today’s world, it also doesn’t hurt to have a moderate Muslim state as a friend.

Further, talking about Azerbaijan’s geostrategic importance, the author pointed out that Marco Polo’s ancient “Silk Route” has been regenerated with new rail connections through Azerbaijan that allow Mainland China to transport by rail material directly to Europe saving days at sea and millions of shipping dollars.

“Plus, Europe can transport to Asia and oil-producing Azerbaijan can ship petroleum products by rail car to oil-thirsty, China allowing Azerbaijan to expand markets,” he added.

Contreras pointed out that helping a friendly country is an American value and Azerbaijan is a friend.

---

