By Trend

The Independent Media Center “Election-2018” under Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) presented profiles in social media.

Users can familiarize with all the news related to the electoral process on the Center's website sechki-2018.az, as well as read all the news in Azerbaijani, Russian and English in the social networks Facebook and Twitter.

https://www.facebook.com/azelection2018

https://twitter.com/azelection2018

The Independent Media Center "Elections-2018" was opened on March 7. The main goal of the Media Center, equipped with high-standard equipment, is broad, prompt and objective coverage of elections, as well as assistance to representatives of local and foreign media in obtaining information related to elections and promptly delivering it to the public.

