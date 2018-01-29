By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless will stay in Baku on January 30.

Weak fog is predicted in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-4 degrees of frost at night, +1-4˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, 1-3 degrees of frost at night, 1-3˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 50-60%.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and morning.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5 degrees of frost at night, +2-6˚C in daytime, 10-15degrees of frost in mountains at night, 5-10 degrees of frost in the afternoon.

