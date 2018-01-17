By Trend

The International Trade Committee of the European Parliament will mull the EU-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Agreement, reads message posted on the EP.

Recommendations to the Council, the Commission and the EEAS on the negotiations on the EU-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Agreement will be presented at the meeting scheduled for Jan.22-23.

The recommendations will be presented by Finnish MEP Hannu Takkula.

MEP Norica Nicolai, in turn, will present the report at the Committee on Foreign Affairs's meeting scheduled for Jan.23.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

---

