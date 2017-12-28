By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 28.

Fog is predicted in some places. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +9-13˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make 765 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions.

West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +11-16˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +8-13˚C in daytime.



