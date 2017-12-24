By Trend

President of Albania Ilir Meta has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Your Excellency, allow me on the occasion of your birthday to express my sincere congratulations and greetings, and wish you a long and a very happy life,” the letter said.

“I am very happy that under your leadership, Azerbaijan has developed tremendously, especially in the last decade, and the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people has increased significantly. Likewise, the relations between our countries have been strengthened and expanded as never before. The economic ties and the implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project have built a very sustainable foundation for the common future of our countries.”

“I seize the opportunity to inform you that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has invited me to participate in the 6th Global Forum, to be held in Baku, on March 15-17, 2018, under the topic “Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies”, which I confirmed with great pleasure," the message reads.

It would be also a very special pleasure that, during my stay in Baku and the participation in the Forum, to have the opportunity to meet personally with you and discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral interest.

With the best wishes for your health and happiness, as well as for the prosperity and further development of the Azerbaijani people, please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my highest consideration,” the president wrote.

