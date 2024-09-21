Prosecutor's Office employees hold tree-planting campaign

21 September 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

On September 21, in connection with the 106th anniversary of the establishment of national prosecution authorities and the declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General, the Military Prosecutor's Office, as well as the prosecutors of Baku and the capital's subordinate districts, along with veteran prosecutors and the leadership of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, including Minister Mukhtar Babayev, held another tree-planting campaign, Azernews reports.

It was reported that over 1,000 trees were planted over a total area of 2 hectares during the event.

After the campaign, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with the veteran prosecutors and engaged in a friendly conversation with them.

---

