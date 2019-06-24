By Laman Ismayilova

A yoga session was held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 22.

The event was organized by the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Art of Living School of Classical Yoga, Yoga Shahi Studio and the Soham Yoga School on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

The session was attended by Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Novruz Guliyev, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna, representatives of the India-Azerbaijan Association and other guests, Trend reported.

The Indian Ambassador stressed that June 21 is celebrated around the world as the International Day of Yoga. Various events were held in Baku and the country's regions as part of the celebration. Vanlalvawna expressed his gratitude to those who supported the organization of yoga events.

In turn, Novruz Guliyev stressed that this ancient sport originated in India plays an important role in the comprehensive development of people.

"Yoga is one of the ancient sports that plays an important role in the comprehensive development of people. The development of yoga in our country will have a positive impact on the spiritual and physical development of people," said the deputy minister.

It is noteworthy that Heydar Aliyev Center regularly holds various events on weekends in summer. Workshops, classes, competitions, as well as concerts and dance evenings are organized by the Center.

These activities are aimed at ensuring that residents and guests of the capital spend their leisure time fruitfully and with interest, as well as at identifying and developing the talents and skills of children.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 and was internationally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 11, 2014. The day is observed in many countries, including Azerbaijan.

Yoga is a series of exercises that combines physical, mental, and spiritual practice. The origins of Yoga may date back to pre-vedic Indian traditions.

The word itself is derived from Sanscrit and means to join or unite.

Traditional yoga has a meditative and spiritual core in addition to the physical exercises. It combines physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation or relaxation. Yoga may help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lower your heart rate.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz