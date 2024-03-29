Armenian Parliament Speaker says Russia deceived them many times

29 March 2024 02:52 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has repeatedly deceived Armenia, according to Azernews, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan said.

"Russia has left Armenia alone in the "most difficult period". This is a fact. We had a friend, as they say, an ally, we had a fraternity, and it protected us when necessary. However, at least it left us alone, even though not everything happened within its knowledge. They deceived us many times, and then they tried to drag them into a new war on the territory of Armenia, so that they would later "save" us in a specific situation and put clamps on Armenia's statehood," the speaker of the parliament emphasized.

A. Simonyan said that his country has always tried to join the European Union (EU).

"EU membership is the most acceptable option for Armenia. For us, obtaining the candidate status for EU membership is the most correct and desirable option that we should pursue. The process by which this is done is important. A lot needs to be done.

According to him, "in fact, Armenia has always followed this path until it was "withdrawn" to another system (Eurasian Economic Union - AED).

