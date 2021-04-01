By Vafa Ismayilova

The State Border Service has opened its new military unit on the state border with Armenia in Azerbaijan's Gubadli region liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020, the service has reported on its website.

At the ceremony held on this occasion on April 1, State Border Service First Deputy Chairman Rashad Sadigov stressed the special role of border guards, who had performed their combat missions at the highest level, in achieving a historic victory in the Second Karabakh War.

“The organization of service and combat activities of border guard units in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated Armenian occupation within a short period of time is of great importance,” he said.

Later, those attending the event familiarized themselves with the conditions created in the new military unit for border guards, examined the office premises, barracks and the canteen, technical equipment, vehicles, etc.

Servicemen, who distinguished themselves in their military services, were awarded.

It should be noted that the State Border Service opened another military unit in Gubadli on March 19.

In early March, Sadigov stated that Azerbaijan’s state interests on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border are protected at the highest level.

“The Service under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's command is a source of pride for every Azerbaijani border guard,” Sadigov said.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz