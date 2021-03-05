By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani police officers have seized munitions in liberated Shusha, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry press service has said.

As part of regular raids on the service territory to identify and neutralize explosives and munitions, a gun, six grenades for various purposes, 13 mortar shells and grenade launchers, 5,500 cartridges of 7.62 calibres, 13 magazines for machine guns and assault rifles, as well as other munitions were seized. They were abandoned by the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day war from late September to early Nov 2020.

Shusha was liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 8, which will be further marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

