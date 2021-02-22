By Trend

Preparatory work on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has begun in the park where the Mother's Cry monument is located in the Khatai district of Baku, Panah Imanov, Head of the Socio-political and Humanitarian Issues Department of the Office of the Executive Power of the Khatai district, told Trend TV.

According to Imanov, the improvement work began in early February.

“The park alley is constantly in the spotlight. Since the citizens rest here every day, we keep under control all issues, including those related to benches, lamp posts, and gazebos. Moreover, in connection with the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, appropriate work is being carried out, seasonal flower beds and bushes are being planted.

“Besides, posters and banners regarding the Khojaly genocide, photos of martyrs are hung on buildings along the entire avenue. Work is underway to clean the facades of buildings and wash sidewalks along the entire length of Khojaly Avenue,” said Imanov.

